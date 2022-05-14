Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/15/22). Imagine, dream and plan this year. Advance professionally with disciplined, routine actions. Reach a personal peak this spring, before sharing a summer transition with your partner. Romance, partnership and creative collaboration flourish next autumn, easing winter anxieties. Savor private rituals. Make a spiritual connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Lunar Eclipse turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments over six months. Adapt for solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Scorpio Eclipse. Shift practices for growing health over six months.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Eclipse shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Scorpio Eclipse. Begin a six-month home and family phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Lunar Eclipse phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Scorpio Eclipse. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over six months. Develop an inspiring possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Scorpio Lunar Eclipse illuminates transitions. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — One social door closes and another opens under the Scorpio Eclipse. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make a professional change under this Lunar Eclipse. Redirect efforts over six months toward your talents, passions and purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Scorpio Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next six months.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.