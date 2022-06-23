Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/24/22). Your work takes the spotlight this year. Grow family prosperity through disciplined, steady contribution. Shifting creative or romantic directions this summer leads to a fun, passionate autumn. Adapt with winter social changes, before exciting professional prospects illuminate your spring. Enjoy rising career, status and influence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your mind is full of ways to make money. Find lucrative opportunities in unexpected places. Advance to the next level. Produce excellent work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Give in for some spontaneous fun. Indulge in your favorite obsession. Advance a personal project. Use your talents and enthusiasm. Dress to impress.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make plans and preparations for the road ahead. Find a quiet space to organize your thoughts and possessions. Enjoy nostalgic reflection. Imagine and dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork allows for an unexpected victory. Pull together and cheer each other on. Go for distance, not speed. Contribute for a satisfying accomplishment.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. Develop valuable talents and skills. Raise your game. Get to the heart of the matter. Envision an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stretch boundaries. Explore an educational opportunity. Follow a fascination to develop something new. Expand cultural understanding by learning from diverse sources. Study and grow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to grow family resources. Contribute to provide valuable support. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of a financial decision. Align on the best choice.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy some spontaneous fun with your partner. You’re on the same wavelength. Advance a mutual interest or passion. Share a special connection. Savor something delicious.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Power into your workout. You're building strength and stamina. Add something new to spice it up. Change the scenery, route or technique. Music energizes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Someone nearby is looking fine. Fun and romance take priority. Sunshine inspires outdoor activities. Share beautiful moments with people you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take advantage of a lucky moment for a domestic improvement. Support family with a change. Share and conserve resources. Repurpose spaces and objects.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep digging. You’re learning voraciously. Discover buried treasure and unveil hidden revelations. Craft a persuasive case. Write and share. Distribute far and wide.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.