Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/14/21). Energize optimal physical performance this year. Practice makes perfect, building strength, endurance and vitality. Summer career successes inspire a reorientation with autumn educational adventures. Love and family fill your home this winter, before spring beauty tempts wider exploration. Get your heart pumping.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pursue reliable professional opportunities. For about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, work closely with your partner. Collaboration gets more fun. Romance flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work seems energized by Mars in Libra over six weeks. Work faster and produce more results (including money). Prioritize health, fitness and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial growth. Advance romance over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Have fun with the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together in partnership. For about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, renovation demands physical effort. Put your energy into improving your home situation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize your work. Creativity electrifies communications. You’re intent on getting the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Express your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Passion fuels your actions. Energize money making efforts over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Develop lucrative opportunities. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on personal development over six weeks, with Mars in your sign. Energize and empower passion projects. Advance by providing leadership and contribution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity sparks. Enjoy private tranquility, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Clean closets, garages and attics. Clear space for the next chapter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Share and connect with kindred spirits. Team and community projects gain momentum over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Advance professionally over the next month and a half, with Mars in Libra. Move forward boldly. Grab passing opportunities. Energize your career.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plan your moves. Travels, education and exploration inspire. Investigate and research, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Discover new frontiers from home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork pays. Make financial plans and moves, with Mars in Libra. Raise shared funds over six weeks. Collaborate to grow family accounts and assets.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.