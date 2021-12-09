Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/10/21). Your words are golden this year. Benefits flow through steadfast communications, networking and coordination. Step into the spotlight this winter, for a springtime energy boost. Summer challenges require thoughtful reconsideration, preparing for an autumn creative planning and visioning phase. Discuss what’s possible.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tranquility inspires productivity. Find a private space to revise plans and coordinate your next moves. Plot the steps to realize your objectives. Rest and recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Progress with a team effort could seem stalled. Get feedback from different angles and views. Listen and learn. Support each other around a tight spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Don’t try to force things. Let them come together naturally. Manage existing responsibilities before accepting new ones. Study recent developments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study options. Research the back story of your subject. Wait for better conditions to advance. Shift your itinerary around an obstacle. Explore potential directions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration saves time and money. Contribute to shared financial obligations like insurance, taxes or legal affairs. Handle paperwork and keep accounts current.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust plans with your partner. Stay flexible. Imagine perfection. Don’t push your own agenda over another’s. Give and take. Find the areas of common commitment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Fulfill existing work promises before accepting new projects. Details are important. Adjust the schedule. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Slow the pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games. You’re especially attuned to beauty, creativity and inspiration. Don’t try to force anything. Let romance develop naturally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take it easy. Home grounds you. Meditate while doing dishes and laundry. Enjoy simple comforts like tea with a good book. Connect with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Think things over. Wait for developments. Edit and revise your materials. Set backup plans to capture a dream. Don’t issue statements until you’re ready.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into extra profits. Gratification may be delayed so keep your patience. Assumptions get challenged. Connect with your emotions. Believe in your team.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries like sunshine, hot water and good food. Don’t advance a personal project until you’re ready. Connect with your vision.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?