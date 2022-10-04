Tomorrow’s Birthday.(10/05/22). Grow stronger together this year. Faithful routines encourage collaboration, creativity and romance. Connection and networking bring autumn glory, before winter educational explorations shift direction. Abundant resources flow into family accounts this spring, perhaps influencing summer plot and story redirection. Partnership elevates you both.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Have fun with friends. Coordinated collaboration and practice lead to a shared victory. Move quickly, complete the job and collect the prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Solve a professional puzzle with focus and creativity. Take charge to produce what you envision. Plan carefully. Discipline is required. Practice and it gets easier.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Disciplined efforts advance your exploration by great strides. Travel entices. Investigate options and choose direction and priorities. Your research is getting especially interesting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider your shared budget when choosing purchases and expenses. A compromise may be required. Discipline now earns later rewards. Develop and advance lucrative opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consult a good strategist. Collaboration and partnership lead to powerful solutions. Discuss possibilities and potential. Romance can spark. Advance a shared dream together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quick action gets satisfying results. Get out and get farther, faster. Watch your step. Focus on here and now. Maintain healthy practices for growing energy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Play without taking expensive risks. Embrace romantic rituals and sentimental journeys. Appreciate poetry, symbolism and beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic renovation and beautification projects flower. Nurture family, home and garden. Clean and declutter. Less is more. Reward worker bees with extra honey.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re making valuable connections. Put in the backstage efforts for high performance. Study and research. Express your views and edit carefully. Create something beautiful.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Efforts can get especially profitable today. Push to advance the ball. Discipline and coordination produce satisfying results. Invoice and pay. Keep cash flowing positively.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Apply your love for a good cause. Enliven a personal passion project. The more completed, the more gained.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Think things over. Truth vies with beliefs. You may not have the full picture. Enjoy private productivity. Prioritize, organize and plan for what's next.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
