Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/16/22). Enjoy exciting career growth this year. Coordinated routines and practices build shared resources. Solve health puzzles this summer, for a fresh autumn energy surge. Imagine, dream and plan in peaceful privacy this winter, for powerful teamwork and community next spring. Your work is gaining respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can get especially creative and imaginative behind closed doors. Privacy and soothing ambiance provide the perfect conditions for inventing what's next. Plan and envision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork wins. Grab a lucky break. Communication flows with ease. Quick action gets results. You're in tune with each other. Play your heart out.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Take charge to produce the results you want. Your work is gaining respect. Ride a career surge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance your exploration. Discoveries await! Align words and actions to expand your research and investigation. Make arrangements and set plans in motion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Collaboration gets results. Clear communication and coordination win a valuable prize. Align forces to strengthen shared accounts. Build and grow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize together. Communication channels are wide open. Work out desired results and divide tasks for win-win solutions. Coordinate and share. It could get romantic.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical action builds energy and generates tangible results. Discuss tricks and techniques for optimal performance. Learn from experts and coaches.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with family and friends. Spend special time with someone sweet. Love finds a way. Romance is a growing possibility. Enjoy a magnetic attraction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic renovation and interior decoration provide soothing comforts for you and your family. Houseplants help clear the air. Tend your garden, inside and out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Research and creative projects can flower. Muses harmonize in your ear. Capture ideas. Develop the hot ones. Make a wonderful connection. Express your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Maximize by strategizing for efficiency. Beat the deadline. Nail your objective. Your work is gaining respect. Persistence pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. All you have is your word. Practice keeping it. If you fail, own up. Recommit. Integrity provides workability for success.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.