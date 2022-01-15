Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/16/22). Lucrative ventures thrive this year. Steady focus, practice and determination generate profits. Realizing a dream this winter inspires spring romance and passion. Shifting directions to adapt around social challenges next summer motivates autumn gatherings and fun with friends. Save and invest for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvement projects satisfy. Dreamy outcomes could start with a mess. Focus on short-term objectives. A little paint makes a big difference. Feed helpers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk about a dream. Don’t show early drafts and unfinished work yet. Do the structural work privately. Strengthen basic plot points. Creativity flowers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on profitable ventures. You can find the necessary resources. Reassess investments but don’t make long term changes yet. Wait for obstacles to pass.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue personal dreams and promising opportunities. Don’t worry about money or the future. Focus on your own health, talents and happiness. Learn something new.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peaceful, private settings suit you. Take time to rest, think and process recent changes. You can see what’s blocked. Look for a way around. Adjust plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Friends brighten your day. Enjoy people who share your interests. Be a source of comfort and good sense. Reconnect and find something to celebrate together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Expand in a dreamy direction. Creativity can get messy. Notice limitations and flow around. Focus on short-term priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore possibilities. Traffic, delays or extra expense could hamper your travel plans. Can you study from home? Find solutions to develop your research.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared finances. Coordinate who will do what. Keep your deadlines. Come up with creative solutions. Find hidden efficiencies and savings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop a shared dream with your partner. Don’t worry about potential problems. Focus on here and now. Listen and provide support. Negotiate and compromise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Nurture your physical performance with rest, good food and exercise. Slow for obstacles. Stick to reliable steps and sources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Don’t worry about what’s ahead. Enjoy the company of someone attractive. Appreciate beauty, poetic justice and acts of generosity.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.