Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/03/22). Together, you're invincible this year. Collaboration, romance and fun thrive with steady practice. Autumn's creative masterpieces win acclaim before winter changes affect your educational or travel plans. A lucrative springtime boost benefits shared finances, helping resolve summer creative challenges. Love matures like fine wine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can see the weakness in a professional plan. Don't push. Wait until preparations are complete to launch. Strengthen basic foundations. Stabilize for lasting performance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Research and prepare before presenting. Don't waste energy on locked doors. Lay the groundwork for strength and endurance. Investigate options and solutions. Build to last.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review shared budgets to increase efficiency and cut waste. Find creative ways to conserve resources. Discuss ideas and options. Talk about long-term dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don't push your luck with your partner. Provide a stable shoulder to lean on. Listen generously. Relinquish petty concerns. Consider the bigger picture.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Streamline routines to save time and energy. Healthy practices build strength, endurance and energy. Don't push beyond limitations. Avoid accidents. Listen to your body.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Plans could get overly elaborate. Cut frills and go for basics. Savor delicious conversations. Dream with someone dreamy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean domestic messes and do chores. Clear space for something to happen. Consider long-term possibilities. Talk with family about how things could be.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice creative arts, talents and skills. Don't present unfinished work. Find new solutions for an issue that's been stuck. Sketch your dreams and visions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Ben Franklin said, "A penny saved is twopence dear." Conserve resources now for more later. Avoid unnecessary spending. Simplify to save time and money.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Try a new haircut or style. Make an investment in your own comfort. Set aside self-judgment. Nurture your inner child.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reduce noise and chaos. Peace, quiet and solitude feed your spirit. Revise plans around obstacles. Impulsive actions could get expensive. Organize, coordinate and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Social barriers could slow the action. Don't get pushy. Wait for better timing. Observe and listen carefully. Envision teamwork and your desired results accomplished.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone