Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/24/21). Grow through communication this year. Disciplined, polished creative work raises your status. Power and confidence flow anew this winter, recharging your health and work next spring. A reflective summer adapting around changes leads to autumn’s inspiring visions, dreams and plans. Express your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Long-distance communications improve over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Expand territory. Follow your heart where it calls. Investigate possibilities. Make bold discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Set long-range financial targets. Building family savings comes easier for three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Do the numbers and track spending. Simplify.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and learn. Support your partner, with Mercury in Sagittarius over three weeks. Ignore petty stuff and pull together. Rely on each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Create and discover efficiencies. Learn valuable physical skills with an excellent coach. Communication benefits your health and work, with Sagittarius Mercury for three weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Words of love flow freely, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Get excellent advice from loved ones. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Express your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss household renovation and improvements. Plan and research options over three weeks, with Sagittarius Mercury. Uncover forgotten treasures. Settle into your cozy nest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Friends offer interesting ideas. Begin a three-week intensive study phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Indulge curiosity. Investigate assumptions. Consider ethics and consequences.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Money flows out as fast as in over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Monitor to maintain positive balances. Marketing efforts flourish. Discuss lucrative possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign, you have an intellectual advantage. Ask probing questions to learn from an expert. Improve skills and talents.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Inspiration animates a vision quest. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Contemplate beauty, goodness and natural wonders. Make creative plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Social connections spark, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Accomplish greatness together over the next three weeks. Pull with a talented team. Collaborate for ease and fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. What you say benefits your career. Weave your charms.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.