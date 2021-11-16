Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/17/21). Domestic joys delight your next year. Put your heart, efforts and artistry into home and family. Autumn changes redirect your partnership, before a winter cash flow surge. Love fills your heart next spring, provoking valuable personal insights next summer. Household harmony inspires greatness.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch your step. Find clever solutions with a financial obstacle. It’s easier to make money now, and also to lose it. Save for unexpected expenses.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep cool with a surprising development. Don’t make assumptions. Take care of yourself. Enjoy peaceful relaxation with a good story. Help others later.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Play some good music and relax. Hide away from noise or chaos. Revise schedules for more breathing room. Review plans for later action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge or change could catch you by surprise. Let people know what’s needed. Connect with your network. Your team comes to the rescue.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt with unexpected changes at work. Don’t overextend. Stay in communication regarding deadlines and agreements. Keep everyone on the same page. Breathe deeply.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Learn new tricks with classes, seminars or expert gatherings. Discover the latest trends. Adapt with unexpected educational developments. Prioritize health, grace and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep feeding long-term savings. A trickle adds up over time. Collaborate for shared gain. Gentle pressure works better than force. Encourage your partner.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resume negotiations. Support your partner and be supported around unexpected developments. You get better results with honey than vinegar. Love is the answer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take it easy. Don’t push too hard or risk accidents. Finesse gets farther than force. Nurture your health, work and energy. Rest deeply.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Adapt around unexpected plan changes. Keep your temper with someone who loses theirs. Love heals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Family matters have your attention. Support everyone to adapt with a new situation. Share something delicious. Relax together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication solves a puzzle. Connect with your networks and discover solutions. Heed constructive criticism while making your own decisions. Not everyone agrees. Listen and learn.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.