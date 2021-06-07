Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/08/21). Align words and actions for satisfying results. Profit through communications. Make powerful connections. Learn and expand your capacities this year. Consistent efforts reap valuable educational rewards. Personal breakthroughs this summer redirect autumn plans and visions. Taking your partnership to new levels this winter inspires springtime dreams and possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — It’s not about luck, dreams or fantasies. Discipline and experience make the difference. Steady progress with creative projects pays off. Communication channels surge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through steady, disciplined action. The momentum you’ve been building is starting to pick up. Pursue lucrative ventures enthusiastically. Contribute to a miracle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. Take the high road while extending your reach. A new personal phase invites new possibilities. Develop an inspiring vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take stock of where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Slow to appreciate nostalgic reflection, rituals and traditions. Begin a gestational transition phase. Create. Plan. Innovate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun with friends. Team participation satisfies. Collaborate for a common cause. Together, you can get much farther than individual efforts. Align forces and strategize.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A new career phase dawns. Take a creative tack with a professional project. Minimize risk and maximize gain. Disciplined efforts provide satisfying reward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor conditions and adjust plans to suit. Doors previously closed begin to open. Do the homework for a most excellent educational adventure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider long-term financial plans. Strategize with your partner to put the pieces in place. Build and strengthen structures for support. Creative collaboration flowers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Provide a stabilizing influence with your partner. Prioritize practical logistics and coordinate carefully. Share kindness, respect and admiration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice your moves. Repetition builds strength and endurance. You’re growing physically stronger. Apply renewed energy to your work and labors for a productive burst.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Fall in love all over again. Discover new passion and enthusiasm. Focus on basics, and hit the mark. Put creativity and dedication into the game.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Clean messes and make new ones. Lounge in pajamas. Eat snacks and watch movies. Share domestic joys with family.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.