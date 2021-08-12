Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/13/21). Connection and partnership are your magic this year. Build and grow collaboration with steady coordination. Making new social connections this summer leads to a professional change this autumn. Family and romance light up this winter, inspiring a springtime career metamorphosis. Love is the active ingredient.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy deeper connection with your sweetheart or partner. Share imagination, playfulness and curiosity. You can make your own luck. Teach and learn together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Don’t overdo things; avoid accidents or injury. Monitor conditions and slow for sharp corners. Steady action wins.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with people, activities and places that you love. Find beauty in the present moment. Relax and have fun. Discover a sense of playfulness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Arrange rooms and spaces for family support. Plan renovations and upgrades. Handle household responsibilities. Prepare something delicious. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and refine communications. Strengthen foundational elements. Reinforce basic structures. Rely on multiple verified data sources. Present research and discoveries clearly. Share your story.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consistent efforts keep the ball rolling. Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Focus on short-term objectives, for now. Prioritize the basics. Nurture peace of mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Emotional creativity works. You’re gaining confidence. Dress for success, and let your light shine. Smile for the camera. Use your influence for good.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Long-term ambitions may seem distant. Take care of yourself. Savor privacy, peace and quiet.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — One good friend leads to another. New facts dispel old fears. Make an excellent connection. Participate on team or community projects. Count your blessings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest in your career. Explore an interesting opportunity. Prepare portfolios, presentations or marketing materials. Prepare for a test. Winning is a distinct possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand your exploration. Imagine the results you’d like to achieve, as already accomplished. What route did you take to get there? Study options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. Keep things simple. Avoid waste and extra expenses. Collaborate for shared ease. Learn from and with each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.