Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/02/22). Your career takes off this year. Shared finances grow with persistence and disciplined action. Summer health changes require a shift that energizes a high performance autumn. A quiet winter lets you plan for an exciting community and friends phase next spring. Ride a professional rocket.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take it easy. Stay flexible around obstacles. Discuss challenges or barriers and work out solutions with your inner circle. Prioritize fun, play and ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss domestic beautification and improvement projects with family and housemates. Take note of challenges from different viewpoints. Don't push. Patiently find a workable compromise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study the situation before launching. Brainstorm and discuss possibilities. Adapt with changes in real time. Reinforce basic structures. Communication is key. Creativity is contagious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into lucrative ventures by connecting, networking and collaborating. Find opportunities hidden under changes. Strengthen foundations. Discuss potential and development possibilities. Wheel and deal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication is your superpower. Make bold declarations from the heart. Connect to navigate unexpected changes. Ensure that basic responsibilities get managed. Express love and gratitude.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your private sanctuary promotes creative reflection and flights of imagination. Focus on love, beauty and goodness. Soothe your spirit with nature, art and music. Relax.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team projects produce satisfying results. Brainstorm, discuss and strategize. Adapt plans around recent changes. Collaboration between friends gets the job done. Connect and share.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and learn. Look for career opportunities hiding near changes. New circumstances present another set of options. Networking provides valuable business solutions. Practice makes perfect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Chart your course. Educational priorities may take a twist. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Confirm reservations. Careful planning saves time and money. Expand boundaries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Join forces to get the funding required. Strategize carefully. Avoid impulsive expenses. Adapt to a shift in the status quo.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your partner looks especially beautiful. Support each other with recent changes. Stay flexible to manage shared responsibilities. Talk about what you love. Connect hearts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice your moves for optimal physical performance. Energize with exercise, nature, rest, music, art and good food. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.