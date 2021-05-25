Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/26/21). Education flowers this year. Steady discipline and organization produce valuable results. Taking a new tack with your partner this spring leads to summer’s personal breakthrough. Make a thoughtful transition this winter, before an exciting collaboration inspires your heart. Grow by practicing passions, talents and enthusiasms.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months. Learn from a master.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Eclipse in Sagittarius. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt practices for new conditions under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Increase strength and vitality.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Eclipse phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions, with the Sagittarius Eclipse. Work to harvest an unexpended windfall.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates social changes over six months. One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community transitions. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. This Sagittarius Eclipse sparks a career shift. Redirect focus toward passions over the next six months.
