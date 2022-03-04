Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/05/22). Envision, plan and prepare this year. Disciplined efforts behind closed doors get satisfying results. Springtime creativity blossoms before shifting travel conditions require flexibility this summer. Expand explorations next autumn, before winter changes redirect communication or publishing plans. You can bring a dream to life.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Help your team score, with Mars in Aquarius for six weeks. Coordinated action advances by leaps and bounds. Anything seems possible together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Move forward boldly. Advance professionally, with Mars in Aquarius. Your status and influence rise over six weeks. Focus energy to win a prize.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wear comfortable shoes, with Mars in Aquarius. Travel, studies and adventures beckon over the next six weeks. Get involved in a fascinating inquiry.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Shared accounts grow over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Collaborate to pull in extra resources. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together and get farther, with Mars in Aquarius. Take your partnership to new heights over the next six weeks. Collaborate for common goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health. Physical efforts get results, with Mars in Aquarius for six weeks. Practice to grow stronger. Nurture yourself with exercise, nature and good food.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Aquarius. Passion, romance and creativity spark easily for six weeks. Express your heart. Advance for love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Apply physical energy to home renovation, organization and beautification over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Provide love and comfort for family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative projects flower over the next six weeks. Learn difficult material quickly, with Mars in Aquarius. Write, record and promote. Share your story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize a lucrative opportunity. Profits rise over six weeks, with Aquarius Mars. Your efforts now can produce lasting benefits. Invest for steady growth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop personal passions, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. Take decisive action for what you want. You’ve got the power. Grow an initiative.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise your vision. Update long-term plans and priorities, with Mars in Aquarius. Clean closets, garages and attics. Invent possibilities. Organize for what’s next.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.