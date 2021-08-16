Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/17/21). Flourish through partnership this year. Bring dedication, discipline and loving support for results multiplied. Prioritize health and vitality. Summer teamwork brings a shared win, before autumn changes affect your career. Savor winter passion and fun before a professional victory next spring. Together, you’re especially powerful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to launch. Do the research to avoid less desirable options. Connect in advance to reinforce practical details. Prepare to expand territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Money saved is money earned. Dig into the details, and manage financial responsibilities. Focus on practicalities. Support each other. Actions can get profitable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — With a partner’s support, you can get what you need, despite challenges. Slow to avoid miscommunications or pitfalls. Stay practical. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on physical action. Strengthen foundational structures before getting fancy. Practice the basics. Self-discipline pays long-term benefits. Prioritize health. Nurture and nourish yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider the situation of someone you love. You can see what’s missing. Trust your own good sense. Look before leaping. Your optimism is contagious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle practical details at home. Household or family matters require your attention. Keep systems operational and functional. Patiently listen and learn. Discover hidden treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re gaining influence. Patiently reinforce and clarify the message. Focus on basics. Edit structural elements for simplicity and strength. Get the word out.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A financial challenge can be overcome with discipline and luck. Ignore a fantastical mirage and pursue solid results. Put in extra effort for extra gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t get discouraged by bad news. Rely on another’s expertise. Grasp the practical implications. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Adapt and adjust course.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Reality doesn’t match your fantasy. Rest and review. Shift plans to adapt. Consider how you want things to go. What would it take?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently work through a team challenge. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Focus on practical priorities. Get support when needed. Friends provide a boost.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide stability and leadership at work. You can resolve a professional puzzle. You have what you need. Focus creative energy toward practical results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.