Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/14/21). Share path and purpose this year. Partnership grows with consistent actions, coordination and love. Team victories light up your summer, motivating new career directions this autumn. Winter amplifies family fun, love and romance, before professional breakthroughs illuminate next spring. Interweave hearts and hands in collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review your resources. Grow shared accounts through a blend of communication and action. Follow the rules carefully. Adapt around changes. Coordinate your moves.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication opens doors with your partner. Handle responsibilities. Not everything you try works. Keep your patience. Keep or change your promises. Reinforce the basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The pace quickens. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Navigate obstacles in real time. Slow around tight corners. Ensure strong supports for greater speed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with beloved people. Adapt around surprises or changes. Get playful and creative. Stay flexible and maintain communication. Nurture a loving spark.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home improvements can flower. Fulfill a creative vision. Adapt spaces for changes. Make repairs and upgrades, especially with foundational structures. Build to last.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your persuasive charms to motivate others into action. Share the news, and why it matters. Advance creative projects by strengthening basic structural elements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Don’t push limitations. Find creative solutions around barriers or obstacles. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Disciplined efforts pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dance to your own drummer. Advance personal priorities with steady discipline. Don’t worry about what others think. Align words and actions with your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to review the plans. Listen to what your heart wants. Reinforce basic structures. Avoid conflict or controversy. Clean and organize. Rest and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate a collaborative effort. Discuss and align actions to fulfill a matter important to your heart. Make sure everyone is on the same page.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Prioritize practicalities. Resolve logistics in advance. Do the background work to ensure success. Get expert support when needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate options and possibilities for adventure. Work out practical details in advance. Take care of loose ends and unfinished business. Prepare for your next exploration.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.