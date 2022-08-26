Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/27/22). Community wealth rises this year. Grow physically stronger with regular fitness and health practices. Summer renovation or relocation leads to delightful fun at your house this autumn. Change professional direction this winter, leading to exciting discoveries with springtime educational adventures. Family resources rise with collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. This New Moon initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle after the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Innovate and invent.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Advance common aims.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pursue exciting possibilities. This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Your career, status and influence rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Educational opportunities arise after this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone