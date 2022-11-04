Tomorrow’s Birthday(11/05/22): Practice builds physical skills and strength this year. Prioritize home and family with steady domestic practices. Autumn personal victories inspire renewed partnership this winter. Your efforts win the gold next spring, motivating a personal change next summer. Flowering health and vitality are your greatest reward.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9. You’re taking care of business. Pamper yourself with special fun time. Keep it simple and inexpensive. Read or watch or play games. Enjoy personal passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 7. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Step away from crowds or loud noises. Adapt with an unforeseen kink in your plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7. Teamwork can help guide a shared venture around changes or unscheduled complications. Community connection deepens with common cause. Pull together. Have fun with friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Take charge with a professional project. Your work is gaining attention. Polish the presentation. Update bios, webpages and portfolios, after making deadlines. Provide excellence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 7. Your investigation takes a twist. Study options and potential routes. Avoid traffic, expensive detours and other deviations. Simplify as you can. Make virtual connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Handle financial matters. Take profitable action. Don’t worry about long-term objectives. Adapt with changes. Simplify plans. Focus on what your family needs now.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is a 9. Collaboration can get satisfying results. It’s not always pretty. Make adjustments and allowances as things shift. Pull together to share the load. Compromise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 6. For energy, results and growing strength, take physical action. Slow for unexpected turns. Recharge with rest and good food. Focus on here and now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8. Love interrupts when you least expect it. Avoid provoking jealousies. Guard another's sensitivities. Look for hidden beauty and find it. Creativity flowers.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 7. Focus on home and family. Clean unexpected messes. Adapt with a surprise. Make repairs before something breaks. Contribute what you can for shared harmony.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8. Creative communication allows you to connect the dots to solve a puzzle. Adapt with an unexpected plot twist. Write and share your discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 7. Stay in action to generate income. Unexpected expenses could disrupt your budget. Pad your savings when you can. Grow emergency funds. Simplify plans.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like Tomorrow's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
