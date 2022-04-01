Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/02/22). Friends make the world go around this year. Steady participation builds and strengthens powerful teamwork. Springtime silver fills your coffers, allowing support for shared financial accounts this summer. Autumn profits bless your joint finances, easing management with winter financial obstacles. Collaborate for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor the news. Financial secrets get revealed. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Connect with your networks for the latest. Advance an exciting opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Check your course, and then full speed ahead! Find an enticing path toward a personal dream. Confer with your team. Communicate your vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pause to review plans and adapt with recent changes. Recharge. Relax in warm water. Craft and edit your message. Get your thoughts on paper.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Spontaneous opportunities for fun with friends are worth accepting. Grow by strengthening networks. Social interactions can lead to unexpected possibilities. Make a valuable connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt with a professional change. Opportunities can hide behind the obvious differences. You can get what you need. Communication channels are open. Take charge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider new views. A brilliant idea is worth pursuing. Expand your exploration. Widen an investigation to include a variety of perspectives. Study a fascination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reinforce basic structures with shared finances. Trust your own good sense. Prepare carefully. Stash away what you can for later. Invest in success.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t worry about change. Enjoy time with your partner. Collaboration provides ease. Research new ideas in detail. Entertain suggestions. Together, you can solve a puzzle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Discuss techniques. Get support, training and coaching from trusted advisors. Nature feeds your spirit. Choose a healthy path and go.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Give in to an opportunity for spontaneous romance. Share some fun with someone you admire. Follow a magnetic attraction. Creative expression flowers. Get playful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean and reorganize. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity benefiting your home and family. Discover a treasure that motivates room renewal. Celebrate results together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect the dots. Communication channels are wide open. Surprising plot twists draw you into the story. Share and exchange views with your networks. Get creative.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.