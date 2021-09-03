Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/04/21). Fortune flows through healthy practices this year. Build strength and fitness with steady routines. Ride a professional rocket this summer, before autumn winds rearrange your educational directions. Domestic bliss inspires this winter, evolving into exciting springtime exploration. Stretch your capacities and performance levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Inspiration reveals new possibilities for romance, creativity and fun. One interesting connection leads to another. Changes could require adaptation. Share the load. Express your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider the bigger picture with a domestic puzzle. What’s upcoming and predictable, and are you prepared? Discuss potential solutions with family. Choose for durability.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative projects blossom although it could seem chaotic. Reinforce basic structures. Adapt to unexpected news. Discuss potential solutions. New possibilities arise in conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain financial momentum in conversation for marketing and sales. Steady attention generates income for positive cash flow. Stay practical. Cut frills. Track progress.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice self-discipline for personal objectives. Strengthen foundations and structures. Others may take credit. Humility reduces stress. Provide leadership. What’s more important; credit or results?
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Pass on expensive outings. Adapt to changes higher up that affect you. Clean and prepare. Revise plans and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Refine team strategies. Conversation presents opportunities. Strengthen basic elements and adapt for changes. Communication strengthens common support structures. All for one and one for all.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Discuss strengths and weaknesses. Creative brainstorming reveals juicy potential. Find resources by networking. Build an alliance for possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Widen your exploration to discover hidden beauty. Do the homework before presenting or launching. Craft backup plans. Respond to changes quickly. Reinforce long-distance connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — File financial documents, applications and paperwork. Maintain momentum with a shared venture for positive cash flow. Discuss potential solutions and discover even more.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strengthen bonds with your partner and adapt with changes. Talk about how you’d love things to go. Express your views, and listen for possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Demand for your work is on the rise. Adjust to recent changes higher up. Slow the velocity for more complicated moves. Prioritize health and wellness.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.