Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/28/21). Studies open new worlds this year. Organize regular disciplined routines to strengthen foundations for excellence. Resolve springtime challenges with your partner before surging power and confidence inspires your summer. Process winter transitions before passionate collaboration sparks anew. Explore, investigate and learn to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can pass a professional test or challenge. Prepare and launch your pitch. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Listen to intuition. Speak from the heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Widen the scope of your exploration. Adapt with surprises or complications. You’re following a fascinating thread and valuable tricks. Make an exciting long-distance connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss future plans and align on basics. Budget for shared commitments and coordinate around unexpected expenses. Grow your family nest egg with love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your partner over shared interests. Everything seems possible. Brainstorm to determine the best course to advance. Creative collaboration yields satisfying results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt practices and routines to unexpected conditions. Balance work with pleasure. Exercise grows energy, strength and endurance. Don’t overextend. Eat and rest well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with someone special. Creativity abounds. Connect with talented players and enjoy your favorite games. Talk with interesting people. Romance sparks in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic improvements keep family systems flowing. Apply your creativity to solve problems with space, color, form and function. Fill your home with love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially clever. You can solve a puzzle. Communication is key. Put your love into words. Express your creativity and passion. Share your unique view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Business is picking up. Profits rise with dedication and focus. Put in extra preparation. You can find the necessary resources. Put the puzzle pieces together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Choose optimism. It’s more fun. Others may not choose the same; judge not. Indulge in personal interests and passions. Wear your confidence like a comfortable jacket.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your muses could surprise you. Retreat to a quiet space to listen. Creative impulses generate delightful results. Consider dreams, visions and inspiring possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish the goals you’ve set. Take advantage of your wonderful social network. Avoid risk or traffic. Connect for common cause. Collaborate.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.