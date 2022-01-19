Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/20/22). You’re the star this year. You can create anything you’re willing to work for. Winter illuminates sweet connections with friends, before domestic flowering this spring. Shifting course with a professional project next summer leads to a lucky career break next autumn. Go for a personal prize.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners and difficult sections. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize work and health. Postpone the rest. Nurture yourself with good food.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Settle somewhere cozy to relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Romantic ideals could fade. Abandon expectations and notice what you have. Discover hidden beauty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic repairs and renovations satisfy. The difference between the imagined ideal and reality could seem glaring. Research options. Savor the comforts of home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and revise. Don’t show incomplete work yet. You don’t have the full picture. Articulate your vision clearly. Research illuminates new aspects. Study possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review statements. Monitor expenses carefully for hidden fees or unused subscriptions. Guard passwords and account security. Gain and stash resources. Keep things simple.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Stay practical. Illusions fade and you can see what wasn’t working. Find ways to reduce stress. Gain strength and options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick close to home. Privacy and peacefulness inspire contemplation. Nature soothes your spirit. Review and revise plans around a challenge. Rest and let thoughts roam.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pull together. Share team support over a hurdle. Focus on practical priorities and short-term solutions. Review the big picture later. You’ve got this.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus to support a professional project through a challenging section. Provide stability. Stay connected with colleagues and allies. Practice makes perfect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize practical basics on your educational path. You may come up against barriers. Assumptions could prove false. Slow to reassess. Discover creative solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes with shared finances necessitate budget revisions. Plan strategically. Consider options. Reinforce structural elements. Join forces for a coordinated push. Collaboration pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Shared support saves time and trouble. Collaborate with your partner. Work together to navigate a breakdown. Let go of idealistic expectations. Relax and reconnect.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.