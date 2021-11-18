Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/19/21). Household harmony inspires growth this year. Steady domestic renovations add beauty and function. Tonight’s eclipse illuminates a partnership turning point, leading to profitable winter outcomes. Springtime brings intimate connections, fun and creativity, before a personal triumph shines next summer. Share love and fun with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover profitable opportunities in new directions, with the Taurus Eclipse. Find an unexpected windfall. Redirect attention toward fresh potential over the next six months.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Taurus Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Eclipse phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a professional change, with this Taurus Eclipse. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. Interesting opportunities offer lasting benefit. Try something new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Today’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next six months.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The stakes could seem high. Shift directions with shared finances over six months, with the Taurus Eclipse. Work out the next phase together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach an Eclipse turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Eclipse. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Today’s Eclipse shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt around domestic changes with the Eclipse today. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.