Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/20/21). Fortune favors fun, romance and passion this year. Apply consistency and discipline to raise your game. Taking another direction with shared finances this autumn leads to winter creative prizes. Spring profits benefit joint accounts, and your own income grows next summer. Follow your love light.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aries Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Full Moon phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a professional change with today’s Aries Full Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and evolves. Today’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for a few weeks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under the Aries Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Aries Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.