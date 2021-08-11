Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/12/21). Romance flowers this year. Collaboration deepens with consistent shared efforts. Friends bring summer fun before autumn changes redirect professional plans. Sharing love, connection and intimacy with your inner circle this winter energizes your career to new heights next spring. Grow in partnership, sweetness and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate and coordinate. You’re building something of value. Healthy practices grow your physical strength. Take walks, swim or bike. Support each other to grow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical practices build strength. Prioritize health and work. Talk about what you love. Discuss passions and fascinations. Share and exchange. Romance can kindle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get creative in pursuit of fun and romance. Home centers you. Discuss potential upgrades. Beautify spaces and share with friends, family and your sweetheart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home has your attention. Communication is your superpower. Listen and learn. Clean messes and enjoy domestic comforts and home-cooked goodness. Share delicious treats with family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Profit through communication over the next three weeks. Learn voraciously. Do the background reading. Take advantage of a lucky break. Love inspires you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow. Energize productivity for increased gains. Others appreciate your talents, experience and skills. You can solve a puzzle. It could get lucrative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize taking time for yourself. Feed your spirit with favorite flavors, music and rituals. You’re growing stronger. Self-care recharges you. Rest and relax.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your imagination runs wild. Make creative plans. Discuss with friends and colleagues. Teamwork can accomplish satisfying victories. Ask for more and get it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Advance your career with support from friends, allies and your community. Let others know your interests. Discover resources, connections and partners.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional projects grow more interesting. Business travel could tempt. Expand your horizons. Explore opportunities and consider possibilities. What you’re learning grows your influence.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study and research. Things are falling into place. Talk with your partner to work out financial obligations. You can find the necessary resources. Conversation opens doors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative ideas benefit your joint venture. Brainstorm and collaborate. Follow rules carefully. Develop lucrative ideas to grow your enterprise. Coordinate actions and go.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.