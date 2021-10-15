Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/16/21). Savor beauty, romance and love this year. Strengthen skills and bonds with steady practice. Autumn market changes require adaptation with joint accounts, before solving winter creative or communication puzzles. Shared ventures profit this spring, leading summer cash flow to rise. Playfulness sparks creative genius.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider possibilities. Review priorities to adapt around changing circumstances. Keep a low profile. Finish what you promised. Find a private spot to write.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Check public opinion before launching. Friends can help you take advantage of good conditions. Connect to accomplish a victory larger than any individual could manage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Career matters claim your attention. Forge ahead. Prepare for an inspection or test. Catch a lucky break. Direct communication and action with heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor conditions closely and launch your investigation when favorable. Research and dig for solutions. Energize an exploration. Follow a passionate thread. You’re learning fast.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on shared finances. Reduce consumption and expenses to conserve resources. Discover a lucky surprise. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Collaborate to advance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize and collaborate. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Release stress. Relax and enjoy familiar company. Share the load and you can accomplish wonders.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Grab an opportunity. It could get messy. Do the heavy lifting. Practice your moves. Balance with rest and good food.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conditions may not favor fun and romance, but you could cook some up anyway. It might not look magazine perfect. Relax and enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Put your artistic creativity and passion into interior decoration and home renovation. Draw on hidden resources. Make a mess to build back better.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Venture out farther intellectually. Research and learn your subject at a deeper level. Solve a puzzle. Untangle a knot. Share what you’re learning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’ve got the wheels in motion. Keep spinning your magic and weaving it into gold. Generate cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re strong and getting stronger. Listen to a hunch. Prepare to launch a personal project. Dedicated action mixed with support from friends wins.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.