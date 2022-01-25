Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/26/22). Luck lights the way this year. Realize personal dreams with steady practices and routines. Friends make your winter sparkle, before spring draws you into home and family. A professional change next summer redirects you for career breakthroughs next autumn. You’re a shining star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — While travel may entice, conditions may not favor it. Monitor closely. Find alternate methods or routes. Have a backup plan. Discipline and coordination pay.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review reserves. Coordinate participation and contribution with your partner. Disciplined efforts pay valuable returns. Pool resources. Prioritize basics. Extra attention makes the difference.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resolve a challenge with your partner. Disciplined efforts win. Don’t push sensitivities. Provide steady support. Consider all options. Imagine achieving the desired results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Steady attention overcomes a challenge with work, health or fitness. Patience and persistence pay off. Nurture your physical energy with good food, exercise and rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support a passion project over a hurdle. A strong push builds momentum. Disciplined efforts strengthen your game. Practice a fun obsession.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home draws you in. Manage any domestic breakdowns or repairs. Clean house. Make an improvement. Enjoy delicious meals. Relax with family in familiar surroundings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication, patience and persistence help you navigate a tricky spot. Do the homework. Get multiple perspectives. Add illustrations. Share what you’re learning.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have faith in your own efforts. You can bring in the resources you need. Resist impulsive expenses. Your work is gaining respect. Keep showing up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to intuition and inner wisdom. Integrity provides workability. Stay true to your word and values. Power on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Step back for an objective perspective. Peace and quiet help you think. Review the current situation and plan what’s ahead. Rest and recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork eases the load. Support others and be supported. Help each other with a challenge. Practice makes perfect. Strengthen community bonds. Pull with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pad the schedule. Professional projects could encounter complications. Back up files and archives. Extra effort behind the scenes pays. Someone appreciates your discipline.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.