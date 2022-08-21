Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/22/22). Explore, study and learn this year. Coordination and partnership provide essential support. Summer complications reorient your plans for romance and family fun, inspiring an autumn full of love. Adapt around winter social changes, before nabbing professional prizes next spring. Travels and investigations reveal unimagined wonders.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance work and health this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise builds energy. Revise fitness goals and practices. Energize efforts for satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun with the ones you love. You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Learn from children. Laugh together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Put your energy into domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Nurture the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication projects. Write, record and express. Indulge your curiosity. Share what you're learning with growing networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun. Self-esteem rises with your account balances. Bring home the bacon.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of personal power, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge for what you really want. You can make things happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You appreciate peace and quiet, with the Virgo Sun for a month. Clean, organize and review the past. Clear clutter. Create space for what's ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Community efforts thrive. Support your team, with the Sun in Virgo for the next month. Get into public relations and social participation. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. A professional challenge takes focus over the next month. Step into greater leadership. Dress for success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore new flavors and cultures. Get out into the world this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Study and investigate. Discover unimagined wonders.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor finances for growth. You’re especially good with numbers and accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Organize and budget. Wheel and deal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative collaboration thrives. Take on the competition together. Your partnerships grow stronger, with the Sun in Virgo for a month. Spark some romance.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
