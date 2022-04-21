Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/22/22). Your career status and influence flower this year. Consistent practices and professional discipline provide satisfying rewards. Springtime introspection reveals valuable personal insights, providing support with a summer partnership challenge. Autumn collaboration and romance blossom, motivating self-discovery and personal improvement next winter. Your work is gaining respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance a professional vision, one step at a time. Dreams seem within reach. Do the research to back up your theory. Learn from a master.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Plan your educational itinerary. Explore new frontiers. A dreamy opportunity is worth pursuing. Luck follows initiative and solid preparation. Listen to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re building for the future. Collaborate to grow shared savings. Conserve resources. Follow your heart. Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Conditions favor bold initiatives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together you can take on the world. Align talents to achieve a common dream. Creative collaboration flowers. Coordinate your moves. Kindle a little romance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get moving! Physical action gets satisfying results today. Get your heart pumping. A dreamy prize is within reach. Work and fun blend together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Have fun with someone special. Savor delicious treats with family and friends. Play your favorite games and sports.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of family first. Your heart is at home. Collaborate for a domestic dream. Luck follows initiative. Take action for the results you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially creative and brilliant. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Discover an unusual clue. Follow it with determination. Quick action wins a prize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Push ahead and luck follows where you lead. Advance a profitable project. Monitor cash flow to grow savings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal passion project begins to take off. Quick action can advance a dream by leaps and bounds. Dress for success. Connect with aligned hearts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creativity and imagination inspire your thinking. Notice intuition and dreams. Reduce external stimulus and noise to hear your own thoughts better. Plan and organize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get together with friends. Discover a path to achieve a shared dream. Advance through teamwork and cooperation. Fortune follows determined initiatives. Collaborate.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.