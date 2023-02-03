Tomorrow’s Birthday.(02/04/23). Fortune follows communication and connection this year. Steady practices build personal confidence and power. Support family with winter domestic changes, before launching springtime creative projects. Find professional opportunities in new directions this summer, before launching autumn educational explorations. Forge and strengthen networks for shared support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance your game with caution. Pursue love, creativity, romance and passion without impulsive moves. Avoid controversy or drama. Have fun and get playful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For greater peace and ease, clean domestic messes. Clearing clutter removes mental cobwebs. Remove the subject of potential arguments. Relax in your space.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect the dots. Consider steps several moves in advance to avoid pitfalls. Creative solutions may require making a mess. Communicate, collaborate and share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review budgets and accounts. Strategize for growth with steady, achievable goals, and then keep to the plan. Grab lucrative opportunities now and clean up later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re a diamond in the rough. Adapt with unexpected events. Treat yourself with kindness and compassion. Get extra rest. Shine and sparkle later.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Take a moment to collect your thoughts and organize plans. Adapt with changes. Schedule meetings for later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social or team plans could get complicated. Advance what’s ready. Wait for developments. Don't get pushy. Gentle pressure works better. Patience and humor pay double.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Strengthen and build skills for new professional profits. Adapt with changes in your career, project or industry. Grab an opportunity. Clean up later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Despite your wanderlust, travel obstacles abound. Impulsive moves could get expensive. Study options. Plot itineraries and schedules carefully. Research conditions. Make an important connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate for common gain. Support each other around changes. Avoid financial arguments to save time and money. Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re a powerful team. Advance your shared goals by leaps and bounds, if you can avoid irritating each other. Conflict sparks easily. Patiently collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your work and health. Watch where you’re going. Pitfalls abound. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Patiently practice your moves. Eat and rest well.v
