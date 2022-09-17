Tomorrow’s Birthday.(09/18/22). Joint finances grow this year. Prioritize health with energizing daily routines and practices. Autumn draws you homeward for delicious feasts and family gatherings, before winter's professional puzzles. Valuable discoveries illuminate the springtime, before summer domestic changes inspire. Together, conserve resources for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs before something breaks. Get the best quality you can afford. Work done now can have lasting benefits.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Clarify and edit statements. Patiently respond to correct misunderstandings and misconceptions. Diplomacy and tact serve you well. Listen more than you speak. Focus on long-term objectives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your eye on the financial ball. Misunderstandings or misfortune could cause frustration and delays. Discover unexpected expenses and adapt. Prioritize a trickle into savings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may feel especially sensitive. Focus on personal matters. Avoid arguments or controversy and enjoy developing your own passions and skills. Indulge future dreaming.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider best options for current conditions. Untangle confusing communications or situations. Focus on the future you want and choose actions for that.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stand up for yourself and friends. Misunderstandings or bad luck could thwart your team goals. Let go of a preconception. Focus on the long game.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently solve a professional puzzle. Misunderstandings abound. Lies and deliberate misinformation do, too. Find reliable sources. Clarify and repair. You're building for the future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Temporary delays or complications could frustrate the journey. News could influence your investigation. Resist impulsive moves. Nurture yourself and others. Study options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Monitor financial conditions and adjust shared budgets to suit. Avoid scams and schemes. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise patiently with your partner. Arguments and misunderstandings can spark easily. Avoid jumping to conclusions. Pull together for shared dreams and commitments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Despite adversity and physical challenges, you’re growing stronger and building for the future. Clarify misunderstandings immediately or risk festering. Slow for tricky sections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic plot twists could require clarification. Sort fact from fiction. Misunderstandings lead to hurt feelings, if left unattended. Prioritize love, fun and connection.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
