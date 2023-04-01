Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/02/23). Personal growth expands possibilities this year. Realize an inspiring vision with dedication, planning and organization. Spring brings personal breakthroughs, adapting shared accounts for summer changes. Autumn collaboration, partnership and romance inspires surmounting a winter financial challenge. Go for the gold and surpass your own expectations.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Enjoy beautiful conditions. Take regular breaks, and avoid distractions. Choose stability over illusion. Restore it with good food and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let your heart lead. Express your care with reliable action. You’re clear about what’s important. Don’t take things so seriously. Relax and have fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Positive results energize your efforts. Reinforce basic household infrastructure. Discuss possibilities with housemates and align on changes. Cook something wonderful to share with family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical correspondence and communications. Keep your finger on the heart pulse. Write about dreams, visions and possibilities. Edit and refine for elegance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep lucrative gears in motion. Provide excellent products or services. Quick action can net an extra prize. Maintain positive cash flow with steady efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal dream. Gain strength and options. Discover creative possibilities everywhere. Indulge your passions, obsessions and fascinations. Keep moving forward. Every step adds up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive. It’s temporary. Transitions lead to improvements. Peaceful privacy soothes. Envision perfection. Plan, organize and coordinate to realize a long-term dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support team efforts without engaging in gossip or controversy. What you need can be found. Share experiences and views for a wider picture.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Imagine exciting career possibilities. Rediscover an aspect of your work that you love. Visualize fantastic success. Friends provide an extra boost. Advance your ideas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore another angle. Travel through books or films. Stay connected with friends and allies. Open your eyes to new perspectives, possibilities and opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to the high road, especially where money is concerned. Explore the background context. Manage paperwork, taxes or legal affairs. Contribute to grow resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage deadlines, together. Express your feelings with your partner. Love, beauty and passion deepen and grow. Lucrative rewards lie within reach. Advance in collaboration.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone