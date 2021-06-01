Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/02/21). This is an educational year. Steady research expands your horizons. Find yourself all over again this summer, before autumn brings fresh vision and inspiration. An exciting collaboration heats up this winter, setting the stage for springtime contemplation, planning and organization. Grow through exploration and discovery.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rest and review. Fluff the feathers in your love nest, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Your heart is at home with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect and network. Research leads to fascinating discoveries, with Venus in Cancer. Write, craft and express your story. Share a subject close to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next month can get profitable, with Venus in Cancer. Get into your productive and easy zone. Savor work you love. Pursue a passionate heartbeat.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign for a month. You’re especially charismatic, confident and powerful. Focus on personal passions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Allow yourself more quiet time, with Venus in Cancer. Introspective contemplation suits you fine. Savor rituals, tradition, nostalgia and milestones. Notice dreams and wishes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Participate with teams and community projects. Social activities benefit your career and bottom line.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your work and workout. Watch for career advances. Assume authority, and your professional status rises. Accept new responsibility, with Venus in Cancer.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. An exciting exploration develops over the next month. Get involved in a fascinating study, with Venus in Cancer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home is your power center. Lucrative opportunities develop, with Venus in Cancer. This phase is good for generating money. Collaborated for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communicate, network and connect. Partnership flowers this month, with Venus in Cancer. Compromise comes easier. Share your heart with someone special. Love abounds.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. There’s profitable work coming in over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. Work gets fun. Beauty and creativity pay.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re attractive and attracted. Artistic efforts work in your favor. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Cancer. Connect hearts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.