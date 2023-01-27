Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/28/23). Share, connect and collaborate for expansion this year. Organization and steady practices can achieve personal dreams. Winter domestic adjustments lead to blossoming springtime communication, connection and creativity. Resolve a professional challenge this summer, before autumn adventures invite exploration. Communication is your superpower.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Do what you love and the money follows. You’re exceptionally quick and charming. Provide well for your family. Let others know what you’re working for.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your confidence is on the rise. Important people are watching. Have meaningful conversations. Use your power wisely. What difference could you make?
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Hide away in your own private paradise. Reschedule public engagement. Decrease outside obligations. Rest and recharge. Revise plans for new conditions. Discover spontaneous beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A team dream lies within reach. Listen to intuition and unspoken clues. Friends believe in you. Pull together to score the winning goal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Things may not go as planned at work. Unexpected benefits could arise from a technical breakdown. Build and strengthen professional relationships for resilience.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn by experience. Experiment with a theory you’ve been developing. Things don’t go as planned. Discoveries spark from accidental coincidences. Investigate a supposition.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative work pays well. Avoid potential clashes between love and money. Resolve differences and keep accounts in order. Share dreams, desires and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share a laugh. The longer you collaborate, the deeper your partnership grows. Strengthen your roots by weaving them together and digging deep. You're stronger together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices to build strength and endurance. Exercise grows your energy levels. Don't break anything. Watch where you're going. Get feedback from trusted advisors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is the game and the prize. Have fun with someone interesting. Spontaneous opportunities are worth pursuing. Why not? Enjoy a sweet connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify domestic spaces with love and attention. Less is more. Repair something before it breaks. Invest in comfort. Savor your favorite chair and tea.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative expression flowers. Inspiration could deviate attention from the schedule. Time stops when you’re having fun. Develop an idea into sketches and basic elements.
