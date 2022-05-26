Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/27/22). Teamwork is your superpower this year. Explore and investigate with methodical discipline for valuable results. Summer work and health changes inspire autumn practices for growing strength. Dreaming and planning privately this winter recharges you before springtime fun with friends. What comes around, goes around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your mind is full of lucrative ideas and possibilities. Bounce them off a trusted friend. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity wrapped in changes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re shining. Discover something new about yourself. Expand a personal possibility. Develop and refresh your image, branding and style. Put on your superpower suit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot where you can develop your ideas without distractions. Creativity surges and inspires action. Prepare to take advantage of upcoming changes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Fun with friends recharges you. Enjoy people with shared ideals, interests and connection. Support others and be supported. Community contribution feeds your spirit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover professional solutions in conversation. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity. Keep deadlines and agreements. Determination and communication are your superpowers. Make valuable connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your educational horizons. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuit. Make backup plans while advancing on an exciting goal. Consider which road. Possibilities abound.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practicality with investments and finances pays off. Revise budgets to fix errors and find opportunities for growth. Collaboration and partnership get lucrative. Brainstorm together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You and your partner are in sync. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Provide support before it’s requested. You have each other’s back.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Refine your technique with physical activities. Make adjustments to tweak for higher performance. Build strength and endurance with exercise, good food and sleep.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the company of people you love. Have an intimate conversation. Express your creativity and passion. Have fun with someone special.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Talk with family about the domestic improvements you’d like. Find clever solutions. Collaborate for common gain. Beautify your surroundings. Home feeds your spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write and share your story. Publish, broadcast and launch promotional campaigns. Communication channels are wide open. Get the word out for a heartfelt cause.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.