Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/29/22). Deepen your partnership this year. Disciplined coordination strengthens your game. Creativity, communication and artistic expression flower this autumn, leading to a shift in winter explorations. Profit in collaboration this spring, before a summer plot twist redirects the story. Share and pull together for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnerships blossom over the next month, with passionate Venus at home in Libra. Love is the game and the prize. Support each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put your heart into your work, with Venus in Libra. Passion energizes your performance over the next month. Practice grows skills, stamina and strength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover extraordinary beauty. You’re especially lucky in love for a month, with Venus in Libra. Creative and artistic ideas flower. Share and connect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify your love nest. Home renovation projects produce satisfying results, with Venus in Libra for four weeks. Nurture yourself and family. Savor domestic arts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to your heart. Learn voraciously, with Venus in Libra this month. Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Creative expression blossoms. Write and share your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Instill it with beauty and love. The next four weeks can get especially lucrative, with Venus in Libra.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re irresistible. Your luck improves, with Venus in your sign for the next month. Get a new haircut or style. Soak in the love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor private productivity, with Venus in Libra. Indulge in quiet time this month. Consider dreams and possibilities. Make plans and preparations. Enjoy beautiful rituals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy the spotlight. You’re especially popular for the next four weeks, with Venus in Libra. Social activities benefit your career. Collaborate for shared passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Put love into your work, with Venus in Libra over four weeks. Demand rises and so does cash flow... as well as status and influence.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Travel, exploration and investigation beckon over the coming month, with Venus in Libra. Set educational goals. Study, write and research. Make beautiful discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Increase your shared assets. The next month is good for saving money, with Venus in Libra. Budget expenditures and set up automatic payments.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
