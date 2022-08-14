Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/15/22). Discover new territory this year. Coordinate consistently and share powerful results. Resolve a matter of the heart this summer, before love inspires autumn romance, passion and creativity. Winter changes affect your friends and community, before a springtime career surge uplifts. Contribute to an inspiring vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for what you love. Advance personal passion projects by leaps and bounds. Conditions favor bold initiatives. Dress for success. Push full speed ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax in your sanctuary. Enjoy favorite rituals and traditions. Creativity and imagination spark. Envision how you'd like things to go. Research possibilities. Plot your course.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team initiatives can advance where an individual might get stopped. Arrange connections in advance. Organize. Share resources, support and information. Teach and learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your status and influence are rising. Develop professional projects with heart. You can get what you need. Put love into your work and it flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into a curious obsession. Study and investigate. The more you learn, the more you need to know. Discover something exciting, delicious and new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gather in abundance. Technology can increase profitability. Find creative efficiencies. Make a change or investment for lasting gain. Collaborate for shared profits.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration and partnership come naturally. Brainstorm clever ideas. Choose which ones to advance and push with all your heart. Share love, creativity and beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Nurture yourself. Nature and friends recharge you. Get outside and do something you love. Physical action gets wonderful results. Beat your own record.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with friends and family. Beautiful scenery and music add an inviting ambiance. Savor delicious moments with people you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy family connections. Domestic arts and improvements provide satisfying results. Fortune follows initiative. Fill the house with love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially creative with words and images. Craft them into an interesting statement. Express your heart. Share and network. Find what you’re looking for.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have faith in your own abilities and imagination. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Creative ideas abound. Narrow focus to the most promising.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
