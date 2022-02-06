Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/07/22). This year is for you. Dedication and persistence realize wonderful dreams. Community connections warm up the winter, before focus shifts homeward for a domestic springtime. Adapt around market changes at work this summer, redirecting you for a professional blossoming next autumn. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable ideas and opportunities are worth pursuing. Quick action serves urgent necessity. Focus on basics. Prioritize the low-hanging fruit first, and then expand.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Nurture yourself with hot water and relaxation. Advance a personal dream into reality, step by step. Dress the part, and play with all your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Peaceful settings encourage creativity and imagination. Weave your magic and craft your plans privately. Discover satisfying productivity behind closed doors. Strengthen foundational elements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with friends and allies to amplify your reach. Advance shared goals with steady dedication. Discover interesting opportunities through your social networks. Share and contribute.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge to advance your professional goals. A dreamy situation is within reach. Get expert support to get farther. Disciplined efforts pay off.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re learning valuable skills. Classes, webinars and conferences open new doors. Your investigation is bearing fruit. Investigate new possibilities. Develop a fascinating theory.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently pursue practical priorities. Collaborate with your partner to manage family finances. Simplify where you can. Prioritize quality over quantity. How lightly can you tread?
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Have fun with your partner. Push a shared vision into reality. Luck follows initiative. Support each other to realize a creative possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action energizes you. Practice basic moves for strength, endurance and agility. Master foundational steps before advancing. Prioritize health and safety. Nurture yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone sweet. Romance arises in conversation. Creative projects engage and entertain. Spontaneity can delight. Handle basic responsibilities first.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A home improvement project may require making a mess. Rearrange furniture and organize possessions. Make useful upgrades. A coat of paint works wonders.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Read and learn voraciously. Monitor current events, news and conditions. Communication opens new doors. Connect and share data, resources and services. Write your views.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.