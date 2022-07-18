Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/19/22). This year opens professional doors. Shared savings surge with regular contributions. Pausing with physical barriers this summer builds strength and endurance for an autumn energy surge. Envision perfection and prepare this winter for team and social fun next spring. Take the career escalator up.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Express your heart. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy domestic communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor family conversations. Talk about future plans and dreams. Beautify spaces. Share your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team collaboration flowers. Communication channels flow. For three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and get your message across.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop profitable projects. With Mercury in Leo for three weeks, communications become especially profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially clever and confident, with Mercury in your sign. Whistle your own tune. Articulate and develop creative personal projects. Pitch for your cause.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean messes; notice dreams. Keep a journal. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Envision and articulate plans. Enjoy a private organization phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social participation opens new possibilities. Get together with friends and allies. Communication generates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Connect and collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with mentors. A rise in professional status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun. Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Travel beckons. Long-distance communication opens new doors. Learn and grow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Collaborate to grow financial strength for a common venture.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk about what you want. Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Generate new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re learning valuable skills. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Genius ideas spark in conversation.
