Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/16/22). Profit through collaboration this year. Regular physical practices energize health, strength and stamina. Autumn fun lights up your house, before winter brings a professional twist to untangle. Expand territory in new directions next spring, before home and domestic projects engage next summer. Together, you rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — There’s a gap between your creative vision and what’s on the page. Don’t share unfinished work. Faithfully plug away. Edit, distill and clarify communications. Illustrate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on finances. Income could seem illusive. Monitor accounts and budgets. Polish and update marketing materials. Prepare a pitch. Prioritize practicalities. Keep practicing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Distractions abound. Discover hidden messes. Manage them patiently. Take care of practical personal matters. Nurture yourself. Imagine how you would love things to be.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a quiet place to contemplate recent events. Illusions dissipate and hidden dirt gets revealed. Clean what you can. Organize plans and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Proceed cautiously with social matters. You can see your team’s secret dirt. Deceptions get revealed. Restore integrity where missing. Help clean a mess.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to solid professional ground. Put in the backstage efforts to enable success. Beautify the package. Realize a dream, step by practical step.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Do the background research. Your investigation could produce more questions than answers. Patiently put the pieces together. Sort and organize. Confirm routes and reservations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Potential lucrative ideas could dissipate or reveal ugliness. Avoid controversy or conflict. Take the higher road. Collaborate to keep shared accounts positive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience serves you well today, especially with your partner. Hidden messes get revealed. Communicate honestly. Apologize, acknowledge and forgive. Restore integrity and workability.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your health and wellness. Illusions evaporate. You can see what's missing. Take action for growing strength, fitness and endurance. Abandon illusions and work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — There may be a temporary clash between love and money. Hold your temper. Don’t make judgments or conclusions. Restore integrity where missing. Tap into compassion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover unexpected domestic messes. Hidden ugliness gets revealed. Clear clutter. Cleaning private spaces improves your self-esteem. Support yourself and family by making improvements.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
