Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/28/22). Recharge body, mind and spirit this year. Consistent routines, planning and organization animate your vision. Professional status and influence flower naturally this winter, leading to exciting springtime communications. Sidestep obstacles with summer explorations, before autumn conditions reveal solutions. Tap into inner passion, purpose and creativity.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends for the latest. Share support around a common challenge. Let others know about solutions, resources and tools. Share the news.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practical professional priorities have your attention. Communication helps you navigate an unexpected situation. Provide motivation and encouragement. Advance your project by connecting with friends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate possibilities and potential. Take advantage of favorable conditions for advancement. Expand your exploration to new levels. Communicate and connect with a wider circle.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication opens new possibilities for you and your partner. Support each other with unusual circumstances. Talk to align on actions. Forge your shared path together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance arises in conversation, despite a challenge or surprise. Together, you’re much smarter. Determine your course and coordinate actions. Share sweet connections. Collaboration wins.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Study ways to improve performance with doctors, coaches and experts. Adjust routines and techniques for greater health, strength and endurance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Discuss possibilities and potential solutions with loved ones and trusted friends. Your heart leads you to the perfect idea.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Talk with experts and talented friends about the home improvements you’re considering. Study and research reveal the perfect solution.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Unravel a tangled web. Get to the bottom of a controversy or story. Clarify misunderstandings and maintain open communication channels. The truth comes out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a lucrative project around an obstacle with care and diplomacy. Adjust the budget to maintain positive cash flow. Empower sales and marketing efforts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge to adapt personal plans around a surprise. Avoid risk or expense. Talk with people you respect and admire for solutions. Stretch your wings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Recharge in peaceful private settings. Avoid noise or crowds. Slow to reconsider the road ahead. Adjust around an unexpected blockage. Revise plans for greater ease.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.