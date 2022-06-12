Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/13/22). Expand through collaboration this year. Consistent efforts advance your educational journey. Resolving a work or health challenge this summer motivates energizing practices for optimal autumn performance. Winter privacy inspires invention, creativity and plans for gatherings, events and parties next spring. Have fun building possibilities together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore possibilities. Communication comes easier, with Mercury in Gemini. Studies and research flower over the next several weeks. You're learning voraciously. Write a masterpiece.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Silver flows through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Creative projects bear fruit. Profitable ventures develop in conversation. Make exciting deals. Sign contracts and checks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You have an advantage over about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You're especially brilliant. Get the word out regarding a personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health and energy. Allow yourself more quiet contemplation time for about three weeks. Write your dreams. Make plans and visions. Listen to your angels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your friends are eager to help. Team communications flower, with Mercury in Gemini. Negotiate, brainstorm and coordinate collaborative plans for several weeks. Connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your professional influence grows through networking and connections over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Advance your career through communications. Discuss possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand frontiers and boundaries, with Mercury in Gemini. Explore, research and study. Deepen an investigation into a fascinating subject. Share what you're learning.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Handle financial paperwork, applications and contracts with, Mercury in Gemini. Shared profits arise through communications and creative projects over the next three weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You're especially powerful. Deepen bonds between partners. Learn from someone clever over the next three weeks. Partnership flowers in conversation, with Mercury in Gemini.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover solutions for work, health and fitness in connection with coaches, doctors and mentors, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Discuss ways to grow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance and fun spark in conversation over the next three weeks. It’s easier to express love, passion and creativity, with Mercury in Gemini.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication channels open at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss home renovation possibilities and plans over the next several weeks.
