Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/04/21). Write your masterpiece this year. Disciplined efforts strengthen foundations for satisfying development. Begin a winter personal growth that inspires your health and fitness to new spring heights. Enjoy a philosophical, spiritual and mindful summer, before autumn insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle. Express your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize practicalities with an upcoming exploration or adventure. Things clarify and fall together naturally. The next six-month Eclipse phase favors investigation, research and discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit from collaborative efforts. Make a smart investment. Monitor finances for growth. Contribution to shared ventures for lucrative reward over the next six months.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with your partner on a deeper level over the next six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Collaboration can reap miraculous results. Discuss the possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your healthy practices are generating positive results. Prioritize health and fitness over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Work with great coaches and experts for optimal performance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun with your sweetheart. Connect with love on a deeper level over the next six months. Enjoy sweet moments with your dear ones.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic joys abound, following the Sagittarius Eclipse. The next six months favor family, home comforts and coziness. Simple improvements make a big difference.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant and creative over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Connect, network and share. Put the pieces together. Participate in a larger conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Conditions favor lucrative ventures over the next six months. The Sagittarius Eclipse energizes your cash flow. Take advantage to grow savings and investments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re finding your way. The New Moon Eclipse in your sign favors personal discovery, integrity, confidence and power. Stay true to your own compass.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your fertile imagination invents wild scenarios. Which to realize? Envision an inspiring purpose and plot your course. The next six months favor thoughtful planning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork is your secret magic over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Share fun with friends while contributing for common cause. Pull together for satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your career and status are on the rise. The next six months favor bold initiatives, passion projects and professional triumphs. Pursue and deliver excellence.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.