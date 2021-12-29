Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/30/21). Haul in a healthy harvest this year. Steady attention nurtures ventures to grow and thrive. Winter dreams come true, inviting spring fun and romance. Social transitions require adaptation this summer, before your autumn team push leads to victory. Preserve the fruit of your labors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can unravel a twist in your educational plans. Add the missing elements. Talk about your vision for the future. Align actions to your words.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves. An unexpected expense could arise. Discuss long-term plans with your partner. Invest for the future. Grow your savings. Profit through collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Join forces with a master of surprises. Unexpected circumstances require adaptation. Money saved is money earned. Discover long-term solutions in conversation. Talk about the future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find ways to work smarter. Be careful and thorough to advance. Talk about your long-term vision. Nurture your own health, energy and fitness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your romantic plans may not go as imagined. A sense of humor pays off. Abandon unrealistic expectations. Discuss passions, dreams and plans for the future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A surprising domestic situation arises. Accept the truth, even if you don’t like it. Communication provides long-term benefits. Make improvements. Deepen family connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen carefully. Adapt messaging for recent news. An interesting development deserves extra thought. Creativity inspires your communications. Share from your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find solutions for a potentially expensive surprise through communication. Discuss the big picture, while narrowing focus to manage urgent needs. Put the pieces together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Treat yourself kindly. Hidden truths can get revealed. You may notice self-doubt or insecurities. Pamper yourself with hot water and bubbles. Imagine an inspiring future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise plans behind closed doors. Peace and privacy soothe sensitive nerves. Adapt to recent changes. Imagine perfection and plot the steps. Rest and recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t make assumptions. Friends reveal new ideas. Share support for a group cause. Teamwork can achieve miracles. Energize an inspiring vision. Collaboration flowers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A startling professional revelation could impact your situation. Watch for changes at the top. Crazy dreams seem newly possible. Align efforts for an inspiring mission.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.