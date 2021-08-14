Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/15/21). Expand through partnership this year. Advance shared dreams with steady collaboration. Reconnect with friends and community this summer, before autumn’s career changes. Discover romantic connections this winter, before a springtime professional resurgence boosts your status. Together, you’re more than the sum of your parts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration develops with disciplined efforts. Partnership and collaboration come naturally over the next month, with Venus in Libra. Connect at a deeper level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Physical action provides satisfying results, with Venus in Libra. Enjoy healthy practices. Strengthen connections with nature. Nurture mind, body and spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership ramps up. Romance flowers. Discover and create extraordinary beauty, with Venus in Libra. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Inspiration and creativity abound.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality. Beautify your domestic surroundings, with Venus in Libra for a month. Focus on home and family. Raise the comfort factor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you. Learn voraciously, with Venus in Libra. Devour fun and exciting subjects. Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Write and sketch.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvements satisfy. Rake in the moolah, with Venus in Libra. Your professional talents and artistry meet rising demand this month. Instill projects with beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creativity abounds. Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign for a month. You’re especially attractive. Aim high. Follow your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Savor peaceful privacy this month. Get lost in beauty, with Venus in Libra. Process recent events. Consider possibilities. Plan, organize and prepare.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Libra this month. Enjoy getting out in public more. Social activities benefit your career. Have fun with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Recharge and make plans. Dig into creative projects. Reconnect with professional passion this month, with Venus in Libra. Your work is gaining respect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. Adventures beckon, with Venus in Libra. Set educational goals. Explore, study and discover new frontiers. Investigate options and pursue exciting possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your status is rising. The next month is good for saving money, with Venus in Libra. Collaborate with your partner to increase shared assets.
