Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/17/22). This year rewards domesticity. Strengthen communication channels with steady participation. Jump winter physical hurdles and recharge energy, inspiring springtime fun, love and creativity. Slow to review, reflect and revise plans next summer, before autumn's social gatherings delight. Share the goodness at home with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration isn’t always pretty. Action gets results where words may fail. Do what you said you would. Keep promises, especially with your partner.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule or distractions. Workouts get your energy flowing. Don't get stuck with circular logic. Physical efforts build solid results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative plot twists abound. Relax to reorganize plans and players. Ignore rumors or gossip. Clarify miscommunications or misunderstandings right away. Clean messes. Prioritize fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to family concerns. Domestic messes keep you hopping. Make repairs or upgrades as needed. Communication resolves a puzzle. Harmony may require physical effort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may feel caught in a loop. For different results, say something different. Shift perspectives. Brilliant ideas spark. Action gets farther than words.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Quick action gets lucrative results. Avoid distractions or chatter. Financial discussions could get heated. Pursue objectives with single-minded focus. Take advantage of profitable conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep developing and advancing a personal project. Despite temporary overwhelm, you can do this. Take one step after another. Watch for hidden agendas. Nurture yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Privately review where you've been and what's ahead. Observe conditions. Listen at keyholes. Plan and prepare to protect vulnerabilities. Clean messes. Clear space. Strategize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Surprises affect a team project. Keep your bargains and agreements. Gossip comes back to bite you. Secrets get revealed. Focus on contributing your part.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean up a mess at work. Address it with action first and words after. Unexpected situations require adjustment. Coordinate your response. Provide calm, steady leadership.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pause explorations to adapt plans for recent changes. Expect traffic and delays. Monitor road and travel conditions for deviations. Virtual studies reveal unexpected treasure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take lucrative actions and contribute for shared gain. Avoid financial arguments. Spending comes too easily; carefully consider each purchase. Align on family priorities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone