Tomorrow’s Birthday(12/17/22). This year rewards domesticity. Strengthen communication channels with steady participation. Jump winter physical hurdles and recharge energy, inspiring springtime fun, love and creativity. Slow to review, reflect and revise plans next summer, before autumn's social gatherings delight. Share the goodness at home with family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?