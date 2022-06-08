Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/09/22). Connect and share to grow this year. Discover valuable treasure with disciplined investigation. A turning point with physical work and fitness inspires surging autumn energy and health. A peaceful winter includes dreaming, imagining and crafting plans for a fun, productive spring with friends. Contribute together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate carefully. Avoid impulsive moves, especially with a partner. Provide support when needed. Listen generously. Patience pays in health, happiness and peace. Collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t try to force anything. Gentle pressure works best. Prioritize health and safety. Adapt around a physical challenge. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Mind wins over matter. Determination advances your game. Surpass a creative challenge with gentle persistence. Keep showing up. Practice optimism. Stand for love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on home and family. A domestic challenge benefits from patience and generous listening. Determine what happened before attempting a fix. Love is the answer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Mistakes could get expensive. Revise and clarify the message. Illustrations matter. Prepare and polish for best results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review the data before leaping to judgment. Navigate a financial challenge with care and patience. Maintain objectivity. You can get what you need.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently untangle a personal knot. Take responsibility for mistakes, words and deeds. Learn and grow. Forgive yourself for being human. Compassion starts at home.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Imagination reveals solutions. Don’t step on anyone’s toes. Plan and organize privately. Adapt with recent changes. Optimism rewards. Fake it 'til you make it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support friends to overcome challenging circumstances. Share resources, information and care. Allow extra time in the schedule for complications. Stay flexible with changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional matters take a twist. Adapt around a change higher up. Watch for bizarre requests. Passions could seem intense. Patiently clarify. Follow through.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Unravel a puzzling challenge. Investigate options patiently to avoid traffic delays or difficulties. Postpone travel until conditions improve. One idea sparks another. Discover solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay in communication to collaborate around a financial change. Consider all possibilities. Find hidden opportunities. You have what others want. Connect the dots.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.