Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/29/21). Expand home-based operations this year. Consistent efforts renovate domestic support structures. Share support with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver refills coffers. Creativity, romance and deeper connection strengthens partnership next spring, inspiring personal blossoming next summer. Nurture family, pets, home and garden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms in conversation. Things may not go as expected. Keep your bargains and an open mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Learn by doing. Come up with an inventive way to give new purpose to something old and unused. Stick to practical family plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Don’t react without thinking. Adapt messaging around an unexpected change. Reinforce the basics. A breakdown could become an opportunity. Monitor the news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make sure the numbers add up before committing to an expensive purchase. Get the bills paid first. Disciplined actions get results. Maintain positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Align words and actions to realize your personal objectives. Reinforce basic structures before relying on them. Someone is saying nice things about you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Plan your moves carefully. Adapt to changes at the top. Maintain objectivity. Keep or change your word. Conserve resources, time and energy. Rest and recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Friends help support you around recent changes. Strategize and collaborate. You can see what wasn’t working. Find creative solutions in conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Anticipate a professional challenge. Adapt to temporary chaos. Listen to all considerations. Resolve details. Choose privacy over publicity. Discuss possibilities and make preparations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Research options before advancing your adventure. Something you thought would work won’t. Reinforce basic elements. Avoid risk or expense. Follow rules carefully. Investigate solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Avoid risky business. Don’t gamble with the rent. Stick to reliable options. Generate stability. Support shared financial ventures with dedication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work with your partner to navigate a tricky situation. Avoid risk or upset. Patiently review a puzzle for solutions. Communicate and collaborate to win.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch for physical obstacles. Slow to avoid accidents or injury. Prioritize health and vitality. Maintain fitness routines. Eat well and rest deeply.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.