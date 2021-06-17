Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/18/21). Expand boundaries this year. Develop satisfying results through steady, disciplined investigation. Summer brings personal joys, leading into a contemplative, reflective and adaptive autumn. Share love, friendship and deepened partnership this winter, before making a heart and spirit connection next spring. Study and explore fascinating possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. Ponder your upcoming action. Avoid travel or arguments. Harmony could require effort. Keep an open mind and flexible attitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on your physical moves. You can see what wasn’t working. Adjust and refine techniques. Slow to avoid accidents or pitfalls. Proceed with caution.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and release expectations. Things may not go as planned. Save money and trouble by keeping things simple. Enjoy family. Make a fun mess.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Handle domestic chores, repairs and arts. Sometimes making a mess is required to fulfill your design or vision. Don’t stir up jealousies. Listen to recommendations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t share or spread gossip or rumors. Research the back story. Reserve judgment. You see what’s missing. Consider structural elements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on income generation. Schedule carefully. Avoid financial risks or speculation. Revise the budget to cover temporary shortages. Hunt for resources and find them.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You know your own flaws and deficiencies. Focus on your talents, skills and strengths. Restore your word where it’s broken. Treat yourself and others with compassion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get imaginative. Set a peaceful, private scene for a productive mess. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Reorganize and refine plans and structures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — You’d like to share what you’re learning with friends. Work could interfere with socializing. Restraint serves you well. Schedule connections for later. Listen.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional challenges could require a complete shift in thinking. Postpone a decision if unsure. Avoid assumptions or preconceptions. Look at the situation from another view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may feel as if your exploration is going nowhere. It’s OK. Don’t make assumptions. Cultivate leadership. Be gentle with yourself and others.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate respectfully despite confusion or chaos. Manage shared finances for short-term needs. Every little bit counts. Clean messes right away. Show appreciation for helpers.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.